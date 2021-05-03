Montana law increases penalties for reckless driving around emergency personnel

By
The Associated Press
-
98
Tow Truck
A Montana law increasing fines for reckless driving around emergency responders includes tow-truck drivers among personnel that drivers can be punished for endangering.

BILLINGS, Mont. — A bill that strengthens penalties for drivers endangering first responders and highway workers on Montana roadways has been signed into law.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the measure April 29 increasing fines for reckless driving around emergency personnel to a maximum of $500 for a first offense and $1000 for a second offense.

The bill from Fairfield Republican Rep. Ross Fitzgerald also included tow-truck drivers among those people who drivers can be punished for endangering. The bill was co-sponsored by Bozeman Democratic Rep. Jim Hamilton.

Support for the legislation was driven in part by testimony from family of Casie Allen and Nick Visser, tow-truck operators who were hit and killed by a truck while clearing a crash on Interstate 90 between Park City and Columbus on an icy morning in October, the Billings Gazette reported.

Montana Department of Justice statistics show the Highway Patrol averaged 149 citations a year over the last five years for people improperly approaching emergency or police vehicles.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR