Motorcycle rider, 20, killed in crash with big rig along I-5

By Erica N. Guy -
California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle accident that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, leaving a 20-year-old man deceased.

STOCKTON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported an accident involving an 18-wheeler and motorcycle that occurred just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, leaving a 20-year-old man dead.

The accident happened on Interstate 5 near Stockton, where, according to the police report, a motorcycle and a semi-truck collided. Both vehicles were heading northbound.

Authorities immediately began investigating, closing the interstate temporarily, but were unable to find out just how fast the motorcyclist was driving.

CHP reported that the motorcycle crashed into the back of the semi, which was traveling at around 55 mph, causing the driver to be ejected off of his motorcycle into the center divider.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor’s degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.

