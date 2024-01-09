Motorcycle rider, 20, killed in crash with big rig along I-5

STOCKTON, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers reported an accident involving an 18-wheeler and motorcycle that occurred just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, leaving a 20-year-old man dead.

The accident happened on Interstate 5 near Stockton, where, according to the police report, a motorcycle and a semi-truck collided. Both vehicles were heading northbound.

Authorities immediately began investigating, closing the interstate temporarily, but were unable to find out just how fast the motorcyclist was driving.

CHP reported that the motorcycle crashed into the back of the semi, which was traveling at around 55 mph, causing the driver to be ejected off of his motorcycle into the center divider.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.