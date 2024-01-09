PS Logistics buys Buddy Moore Trucking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — PS Logistics, one of the largest privately held transportation and logistics companies in the United States, has acquired Buddy Moore Trucking of Birmingham, Alabama.

The transaction enhances PS Logistics’ flatbed, dedicated dry van and brokerage operations, and it diversifies its modal and service offerings in the Southeastern United States, a news release stated.

Buddy Moore Trucking was founded in 1999 by E. H. “Buddy” Moore Jr. Operating nearly 25 years as a family-owned business, Buddy Moore Trucking has grown to include a 130-truck flatbed division, 120-truck dedicated van division and fast-growing non-asset logistics division.

“We are very proud to welcome Buddy Moore Trucking to the PS Logistics family,” said Scott Smith, chief executive officer and co-founder of PS Logistics. “I have personally known the Moore family for decades and have tremendous respect for them and the company they’ve built over the last 24 years. BMT will complement PSL’s best-in-class ‘asset-right’ operating model with expanded flatbed and dedicated dry van capacity, diversified geography, and new end markets. In addition, Buddy Moore Trucking’s emphasis on providing outstanding customer service and a great place to work for its employees and drivers perfectly aligns with PS Logistics’ mantra to ‘deliver great’ while simultaneously maintaining a driver-first culture.”

Buck Moore, president and CEO of Buddy Moore Trucking said that PS Logistics will be a great partner for the business.

“Over the years, I’ve witnessed how well they execute acquisitions and deliver value to their customers, drivers, and employees, and I look forward to what we will achieve together now that Buddy Moore Trucking has access to a larger freight network, additional capital, and wider array of customer solutions. Our family is very pleased that this transaction will continue to honor the legacy of Buddy Moore in this industry.”

Organizationally, Buddy Moore Trucking will operate as a stand-alone division of PS Logistics and continue to be managed by Buck Moore, the news release noted.

The transaction continues PS Logistics’ acquisition strategy of partnering with families and quality owners within the transportation and logistics industry. Since 2016, PS Logistics has acquired 25 trucking operations and five non-asset logistics operations across the United States.