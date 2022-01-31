Movement for vaccine mandate protest convoy to Washington, D.C., gaining steam on social media

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of American truckers dubbed “Convoy to DC 2022” is gaining membership on Facebook, following thousands of truckers who are protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates north of the border in Canada.

The group’s Facebook site says it is “part of many large groups who believe in our founding fathers. We believe everyone has a voice. We support our freedom. Help us spread the word about this group and together we all can make it a better place. God Bless America.”

So far, more than 94,500 people have joined “Convoy to DC” on Facebook.

Like their Canadian brothers and sisters up north, those involved in the budding American protest say they are against current vaccine mandates that require truckers to show proof of vaccination in order to cross the border between the U.S. and Canada and vice versa.

Jeremy Johnson, who is listed as an admin on the Facebook page and is also the host of his own popular Facebook page “The Disrespected Trucker,” announced in a video posted to the “Convoy to DC” page on Sunday that the “March to Freedom” convoy would roll out on March 1. He said that further details will be forthcoming.

“When is this starting and who do I need to contact,” “Convoy to DC” member Robert MacEwen wrote on the group’s Facebook page. “I am a owner operator of a log truck here in (Washington) state and I have plenty that would be willing to join. Thanks.”

Debra Bass posted: “Truckers are convoying all over the world all over the world and we’re going to have a convoy to DC from California to DC and from Canada they’re going to join us people are going to join us from all over the world God bless America God bless the truckers God bless every trucker that’s out there fighting for us the people that’s what the government supposed to be for but they’re not so we count on our truckers to fight for us.”

Mark Feenstra wrote simply, “When and where do we start?”

“I lost my job as a nurse!” Cassie Springer wrote. “Thankfully we own a trucking company that I can work for. Let’s head to DC and stop this crap!”