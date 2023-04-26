Multiple highways closed in northwest, southwest Wisconsin due to flooding

MADISON, Wis. — Flooding has caused several highways to close across Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) encourages drivers to be aware of changing travel conditions and “know before you go” with 511wi.gov, Wisconsin’s Travel Information website.
Current state highways closed due to flooding are:
Buffalo County
- WIS 35 is closed at WIS 95 near Fountain City. Traffic is detoured via WIS 93, U.S. 10 and WIS 37.
- WIS 35 is also closed five miles south of WIS 95 and about two miles north of WIS 95.
Crawford County
- WIS 82/Lansing Causeway is closed over the Mississippi River. Alternate routes across the river are La Crosse and Prairie du Chien.
- Motorists are reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers. Use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing flooding.
- WisDOT staff are closely monitoring the following areas in southwest Wisconsin due to rising waterways, such as the Mississippi River.
Crawford County
- U.S. 18 near Prairie du Chien.
Grant County
- U.S. 18 and County C intersection, just south of Wisconsin River bridge.
- WIS 133 near Potosi.
