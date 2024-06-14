NDOT breaks ground on US-30 Grand Island West

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), alongside Mayor Roger Steele of Grand Island, Mike Werner, Project Manager at Werner Construction, Inc., and Wes Wahlgren, Division Engineer of NDOT District 4, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the US-30 Grand Island West project on June 13.

“The legislature’s support of transportation is incredibly important, said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer. “Without their support, we wouldn’t be out here today.”

This significant event marks the start of a long-awaited highway expansion that includes the construction of a four-lane expressway and the realignment of existing roads to align with the proposed US-30 route. The project is a testament to NDOT’s dedication to enhancing Nebraska’s expressway system, focusing on improving safety, connectivity and economic development.

Made possible through the unwavering support of the Build Nebraska Act and the Transportation Innovation Act, this expansion signifies a new era of infrastructure advancement in the state.

Kramer highlighted the pivotal role of the state’s elected leaders supporting transportation initiatives and expressed gratitude to Senators Raymond Aguilar and Mike Moser.

Kramer also noted the transformative impact of the Build Nebraska Act, emphasizing its importance in ensuring that critical transportation projects are completed. During the 2023 Legislative Session, the governor’s leadership along with support of the Nebraska Legislature helped pass initiatives to improve NDOT’s project delivery and construction, including extending the Build Nebraska Act through 2042.

“This new roadway represents growth, progress, and a bright future for Grand Island,” said Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele. “Our investment in the state’s infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to the future.

Steele stressed the project’s focus on safety, a shared priority with NDOT.

“Safety is at the forefront of this project, ensuring that both our residents and visitors can travel with greater peace of mind,” Steele said. The improvements will reduce congestion and the risk of accidents, making our roads safer for everyone.”

Kramer echoed the importance of safety, urging the public to remain vigilant.

“Please continue to buckle up, put your phone down, and use every opportunity to talk to your friends and family about the safety of our roadways,” Kramer said. “Distracted driving is a real danger, and with more construction zones throughout the summer, we need to be diligent. Whether through construction measures or through education on the importance of road safety, let’s work together to make our roads safer.”