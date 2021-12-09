Nebraska launches revamped highway information site

LINCOLN, Neb. —Nebraska has unveiled a revamped version of its highway information website and app.

At a ceremony in late November, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), together with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and the National Weather Service (NWS), debuted the new Nebraska 511, which “promises to bring better service to travelers and Nebraskans alike as they plan for winter travel,” a news release stated.

“Nebraska 511 has been a staple for Nebraskans and travelers alike for more than two decades,” according to the news release. “What originally started as a phone service has evolved to also include a web application as well as a mobile app.”

The service provides information on construction, road conditions, closures, lane restrictions, highway cameras and other important information. From November of 2020 to October 2021, the 511 system was utilized by 1.5 million users.

New features of the updated Nebraska 511 include integrated weather, dedicated information to commercial carriers, overhead digital signs and their messages, updated icons, and an improved user interface.

With the rollout, Nebraska highway officials are also reminding motorists of the importance of preparing for winter weather as the season rapidly approaches.

‘‘Winter is often a long season in Nebraska, bringing cold temperatures, snow, and at times, dangerous wind,” said NDOT Director John Selmer.

“NDOT is proud to partner with the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Weather Service to be as prepared as possible when winter weather strikes to keep roadways open, and when necessary, close them for the safety of the traveling public and our teammates. The work we do, together with the information provided in our 511 service helps keep motorists moving while providing the best information possible for decision making. NDOT’s teammates in our State Operations Center work day and night to keep motorists updated through the 511 system as well as use our dynamic message boards to give advanced notice whenever possible.”