New Jersey implements CMV restrictions ahead of winter weather

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 12 p.m. Friday based on the forecast for snow in North Jersey and sleet and freezing rain throughout the state.

Winter weather is expected to begin Thursday night and early Friday morning, which could make driving conditions treacherous, particular for the Friday morning commute. The travel restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states.

In addition to the commercial restrictions, all motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel Friday morning.

The commercial vehicle travel restriction will begin tonight at 12 midnight, Friday, February 25 and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

This restriction DOES NOT apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Public safety vehicles, sworn and civilian public safety personnel; as well as other personnel directly supporting healthcare facilities or critical infrastructure such as providing fuel or food.

For a complete list of operations or personnel that are exempt from the travel ban, see the Administrative Order. Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the travel restrictions go into place are encouraged to pull off in truck stops to wait out the storm. Drivers are advised not to park on shoulders.

