New Love’s now open in Monroe, LA, and Elk Grove Village, IL

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Monroe, Louisiana, and Elk Grove Village, Illinois, thanks to two travel stops that opened Aug. 19.

The Monroe store, located off Interstate 20 at 335 Highway 594, adds 90 truck parking spaces and 80 jobs to Ouachita Parish. The Elk Grove Village store, located off Illinois Route 83 at 1900 Busse Road, adds 17 truck parking spaces and 50 jobs to Cook County.

“We’re excited to open our 10th and 29th locations in Louisiana and Illinois, respectively,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We place Love’s in locations that are easy to access and help get customers back on the road quickly and safely. These two locations — one in the South and one in the Midwest — fit the bill.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including a CAT scale, laundry facilities bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, a Fresh Kitchen concept, and a Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

The Monroe store also offers:

More than 13,000 square feet;

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway (all opening Aug. 23);

90 truck parking spaces;

73 car parking spaces;

Three RV parking spaces;

Eight diesel bays;

Seven showers;

Speedco (opening soon); and

Dog park.

The Elk Grove Village store also features:

More than 8,000 square feet;

Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (both opening Aug. 23);

17 truck parking spaces;

33 car parking spaces;

Five diesel bays; and

Four showers.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to be split between Ouachita Parish High School and the Louisiana State Police-Troop F in Monroe, and $2,000 to be split between the Greater Chicago Food Depository-Elk Grove Village Branch and the Alligator Aquatics Swim Club in Elk Grove Village.