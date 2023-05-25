New MDOT webpage to provide updates on significant active projects

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has launched a new project update webpage that aims to keep the public in the loop regarding significant, active projects.

The webpage, included on the agency’s Public Accountability Transportation Hub (PATH) website, provides timely updates on active construction and maintenance projects across the state, giving residents and travelers easy access to important project information, a news release stated.

The interface allows visitors to search for projects by location, project type or status. Individual projects are highlighted and will feature photos along with other project details.

Users can search by project listing or interactive project map. This map displays projects of high interest across Mississippi, providing a visual overview of statewide maintenance and construction efforts. Users can search for projects using filters including type of work, county and route.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new projects webpage as a valuable tool for the public to stay informed on the status of many of our ongoing projects,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “This webpage is part of our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, and we hope it will help residents and travelers plan their trips more efficiently and avoid potential inconveniences caused by construction or maintenance work.”

MDOT’s PATH webpage provides an interactive visual analysis of historical and current conditions of roads and bridges throughout the state. Other pages on the PATH website include bridge and pavement condition tabs. Using the bridge condition tab, users can access information on MDOT’s state maintained bridge inventory, including current condition ratings, along with posted and closed bridge locations. The pavement condition tab allows users to see MDOT’s state-maintained road network information, including current and historical condition ratings by county, route and type of highway.

The new projects tab provides up-to-date information on project timelines, progress and any potential road closures or detours that may be associated with the project. The new webpage is part of MDOT’s efforts to streamline updated project information to the public, providing a transparent and accessible platform for residents, businesses and travelers to stay informed about the state’s infrastructure projects.