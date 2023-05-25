TheTrucker.com
Estes big rig driver crashes truck into New Hartford, New York, creek

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this semi-truck was not seriously injured after crashing into a Oneida County, N.Y., creek on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Courtesy: New Hartford Police Department)

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. — Police said the driver of an Estes tractor-trailer lost control on Wednesday, May 24, and drove into a creek in Oneida County, New York.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the New Hartford Police Department, the driver was traveling east on Red Hill Road when they lost control at the intersection and drove off the shoulder on Oneida Street. The truck then traveled down a driveway and over an embankment before crashing into Sauquoit Creek.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation evaluated the scene and found no contamination, according to a report.

Police did not say why the driver lost control. The investigation is ongoing.

This Estes big rig sits in a New York creek after the driver lost control on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Courtesy: New Hartford Police Department)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

