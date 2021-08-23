TheTrucker.com
The Nation

New TA Express adds 90 truck parking spaces to Edgerton, Kansas

By The Trucker News Staff -
A newly constructed TA Express is now serving motorists along Interstate 35 in Edgerton, Kansas. (Courtesy: TravelCenters of America)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is now serving drivers along Interstate 35 in Kansas, thanks to the opening of a new TA Express travel center at exit 205 in Edgerton. The new TA Express is a franchised location and expands TA’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 275, including 42 franchises.

TA Express Edgerton is a newly constructed 9,000 square foot building, and offers a convenient stop between Kansas City and Wichita.

Amenities include:

  • Dunkin’ Express, on-site deli with hot and cold food options;
  • Store with coffee, snacks and merchandise;
  • 90 truck parking spaces;
  • 40 car parking spaces;
  • Six diesel fueling positions with Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) on all lanes;
  • 16 gasoline fueling positions;
  • Four showers;
  • A driver lounge; and
  • Laundry facilities.

“As we continue expanding our footprint across the country, we are strategically opening travel centers in locations where our services are needed by both professional drivers and motorists,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “In partnership with our franchisee, we are proud to join the growing and vibrant Edgerton community and look forward serving both travelers and residents along the Interstate 35 corridor.”

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
