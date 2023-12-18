New York DOT seeks semi-truck parking input

COLONIE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has released a plan to address truck parking, among other challenges to freight carriers, across the state.
The State Freight Plan guides the department on policies and investments to address the transportation industry’s needs, according to a news release.
State officials said the plan will also outline ways to enhance economic competitiveness, safety, efficiency, infrastructure condition, equity and environmental sustainability.
A Truck Parking Assessment will allow input from truck drivers.
Feedback submitted will help NYSDOT identify critical issues the industry is facing across the state, the news release stated. The assessment takes less than 10 minutes.
The survey can be taken here: New York State Truck Parking Survey (arcgis.com).
