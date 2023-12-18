American unity on display at Wreaths Across America Day

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and ARLINGTON, Va. — National Wreaths Across America Day took place on Dec. 16 at more than 4,225 participating locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery.
Volunteers remembered the nation’s heroes as they said their names aloud, honoring more than 3 million veterans this year.
Communities, volunteers, big rig drivers and sponsors all came together in unity to support those who have protected the nation’s freedom.
“What I love most about this day, and this mission, is that it is so much more than just the placement of a wreath. The wreath is the catalyst, it brings together communities — families and strangers — to learn about those who have served and sacrificed,” said Karen Worcester, executive director Wreaths Across America. “We have more than three million volunteers across the country and a third of them are children. This mission and the events happening today provide the opportunity to teach kids about what freedom is.”
For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used to symbolize honor and a living tribute renewed annually.
“Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military and their families, a news release stated. “When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our hearts and memories and are always remembered.”
National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.
