American unity on display at Wreaths Across America Day

A member of Cub Scout Pack 862 from Gardena, Calif., shows his support to veterans by participating in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery Members of Cub Scout Pack 862 from Gardena, Calif., show support to veterans by participating in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery Volunteers placed wreaths on veterans' graves on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery Volunteers placed wreaths on veterans' graves on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery ROTC color guard prepare for the opening ceremony at Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery Danielle Reeves and son, Dane, from Santa Clarita, Calif., participate in Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Los Angeles National Cemetery. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery David and Susan Whitebread of Iowa, along with their daughter, Katy, and grandson, Ryder, of Valley Glen, Calif., pay tribute to friend Stan Howard, a Vietnam veteran who died over the past year, by laying wreaths at the Los Angeles National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Bobby Ralston/Trucker News Staff) Wreaths Across America at Los Angeles National Cemetery

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and ARLINGTON, Va. — National Wreaths Across America Day took place on Dec. 16 at more than 4,225 participating locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Volunteers remembered the nation’s heroes as they said their names aloud, honoring more than 3 million veterans this year.

Communities, volunteers, big rig drivers and sponsors all came together in unity to support those who have protected the nation’s freedom.

“What I love most about this day, and this mission, is that it is so much more than just the placement of a wreath. The wreath is the catalyst, it brings together communities — families and strangers — to learn about those who have served and sacrificed,” said Karen Worcester, executive director Wreaths Across America. “We have more than three million volunteers across the country and a third of them are children. This mission and the events happening today provide the opportunity to teach kids about what freedom is.”

For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used to symbolize honor and a living tribute renewed annually.

“Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active-duty military and their families, a news release stated. “When volunteers say the name of a veteran aloud while placing a wreath, it ensures they live on in our hearts and memories and are always remembered.”

National Wreaths Across America Day 2024 will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14.