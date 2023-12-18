Utah DOT aiming to reduce wrong-way vehicle crashes to zero

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is installing cameras across the state that are designed to stop wrong-way drivers.

In a news release, UDOT officials said they began installing 15 detection systems in February 2023, with eight now in the process of installment.

That same month, the State Commission for Transportation approved a $2.5 million budget to install the system at 22 additional locations.

“It’s important that we continue to innovate and find ways to improve safety on our roads,” UDOT Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles said. “One quick decision can lead to fatal mistakes. We hope this system can help people quickly realize they made a wrong turn and flip around before it’s too late.”

As one of the most advanced wrong-way driver detection and warning systems nationwide, the system will “continue to improve safety by preventing drivers from going the wrong way and by speeding up the process of alerting UHP and UDOT when a wrong-way driver is detected,” according to the news release.

Initial testing for the new system began last fall on the off-ramp from Legacy Parkway at the Interstate 15/Park Lane/U.S. 89 interchange heading northbound. The system detected and alerted 23 wrong-way drivers, all turning around and going the correct way.

In 2022, there were eight wrong-way crashes in Utah, which resulted in 10 fatalities. In 2023, 18 wrong-way driving crashes led to six deaths. This includes a fatal incident Wednesday night in Parley’s Canyon. Wrong-way crashes are more dangerous when combined with highway speeds, as they are typically head-on collisions.

According to the release, “The detection system consists of a detector unit, which includes radar and high definition/infrared cameras, and a series of red “Wrong Way” warning signs equipped with solar-powered, high-intensity LED lights. When a wrong-way driver is detected by the radar or the cameras, the LED signs activate to alert the driver. If the vehicle continues going wrong, the system sends automated alerts to the UDOT Traffic Operations Center (TOC) and the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).”