TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Police looking for person who shot big rig on I-78 in New Jersey

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Police looking for person who shot big rig on I-78 in New Jersey
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Police looking for person who shot big rig on I-78 in New Jersey
New Jersey State Police are searching for this truck. They say that someone fired a shot from the passenger window, striking an 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: New Jersey State Police)

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident with a trucker.

According to a NJSP Facebook post, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, the suspect, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with dual rear tires and black lettering displaying business and DOT numbers on the passenger side, pulled up next to the tractor-trailer driver on Interstate 78 east at milepost 23.6 in Readington Township.

At least one shot was fired from the suspect vehicle’s passenger window, striking the engine compartment of the tractor-trailer.

The shot disabled the rig, forcing the driver to pull over, police said. The driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events prior to or following the incident is asked to contact NJSP Troop B at the Perryville Station Criminal Investigation Office at (908) 730-7042.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE