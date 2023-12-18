Police looking for person who shot big rig on I-78 in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident with a trucker.

According to a NJSP Facebook post, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 15, the suspect, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with dual rear tires and black lettering displaying business and DOT numbers on the passenger side, pulled up next to the tractor-trailer driver on Interstate 78 east at milepost 23.6 in Readington Township.

At least one shot was fired from the suspect vehicle’s passenger window, striking the engine compartment of the tractor-trailer.

The shot disabled the rig, forcing the driver to pull over, police said. The driver was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events prior to or following the incident is asked to contact NJSP Troop B at the Perryville Station Criminal Investigation Office at (908) 730-7042.

Anonymous tips are welcome.