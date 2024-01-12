TheTrucker.com
New York, Pennsylvania announce CMV travel bans due to winter weather

By John Worthen -
Several travel bans for commercial vehicles have been issued in the northeast due to severe winter weather. (AP photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has issued a ban on on empty trucks/trailers and all tandem trucks beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday on the following routes:

  • Thruway I-90 Exit 46 – PA line
  • Thruway I-190
  • Buffalo Skyway (NY 5)
  • NY 219
  • NY 400
  • I-290
  • I-990
  • Kensington Expressway (NY 33)
  • I-86 in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus County

Due to prevailing high winds, the state has implemented a bridge and tunnel ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Restriction will be in place until conditions improve.

In Pennsylvania, Tier 2 restrictions will be implemented at 4 p.m. Friday on the following roads:

  • I-90 (entire length)
  • I-86 (entire length)
John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
