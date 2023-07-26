TheTrucker.com
Nikola says damaged electric rig reignites at its headquarters

By Reuters -
Firefighters work to put out four electric semi-trucks that caught fire at the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, June 23, 2023. One of the trucks reignited on July 23, 2023. (Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — An electric truck which was previously damaged reignited at Nikola’s Phoenix headquarters on Sunday, July 23, but there were no injuries, the electric-truck maker said in a statement.

“At approximately 2 pm today at Nikola HQ, one of the trucks that was previously damaged reignited. No one was injured and the fire was quickly contained,” the company said.

This comes after last month’s fire when Nikola reported a fire around its headquarters and said it suspects foul play behind the incident that affected multiple trucks but caused no injuries.

The damaged trucks were kept at the company’s Phoenix site for “safety monitoring and the ongoing investigations.”

