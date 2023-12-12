TheTrucker.com
North Carolina authorities seize more than $3.75M in fentanyl from big rig

By Erica N. Guy -
The display of fentanyl and cash that was seized from an 18-wheeler by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 10, 2023, is shown at a press conference. (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina, a routine traffic stop turned into a a drug bust on Dec. 10 after deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) stopped a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer along Interstate 77.

According to a report, the driver was allegedly transporting narcotics concealed within a a load of tile from Charlotte, North Carolina to Philadelphia.

Groot
Groot, the K9, alerted the officers of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. (Courtesy: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

During the stop, a K-9 officer named Groot, who is trained in detecting narcotics, was deployed and alerted officers of the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

“Groot, the deputy canine that was used to detect the narcotics, in this case, was purchased using asset forfeiture money from drug dealers. Groot is trained in detecting narcotics, specializing in fentanyl,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Officers then searched the tractor-trailer and seized 118 pounds of suspected fentanyl that was possibly mixed with cocaine. They also seized $100,000 in cash.

Arrested were Lorenzo Juan Arrelo, 44, and Lucio Eduardo Chavira Avila, 33, both from Mexico. They were transported them to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Both men are charged with tracking fentanyl/heroin, and each was given a $3.5 million bond.

Officers stated that they seized a street value of more than $3.7 million — based on the current wholesale value of $30,000 per kilogram — in fentanyl.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration website, one kilogram of fentanyl has the ability to kill 500,000 people.

For a visual comparison, North Carolina has a population of 10.7 million residents. With the amount seized by officers, the entire population of the state could be killed 2.5 times over.

Erica N. Guy

Avatar for Erica N. Guy
