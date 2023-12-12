J.B. Hunt participates in 10th Wreaths Across America

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. officials say the company is participating in the annual Wreaths Across America event (WAA) for the 10th consecutive time.

For 2023, J.B. Hunt is sending 72 of its professional drivers to help transport and deliver 52 truckloads of wreaths for volunteers to lay on the headstones of fallen veterans buried at national cemeteries across the country, a news release stated.

Volunteers from J.B. Hunt will join the thousands of volunteers with WAA on Saturday, Dec. 16, to lay the wreaths.

“At J.B. Hunt, supporting our veterans has a far deeper meaning, tying in with our culture and legacy,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “When we’re able to do something for any individual that has made that ultimate sacrifice to put themselves on the line to fight for our freedoms, it deserves our utmost respect, and we are honored to participate in this event for the tenth-consecutive year memorializing our fallen veterans.”

The national cemeteries that will receive the wreaths are: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery; Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery; Dayton National Cemetery; Fayetteville National Cemetery; Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery; Georgia National Cemetery; Lexington National Cemetery; Marietta National Cemetery; National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona; Riverside National Cemetery; Salisbury National Cemetery; San Joquin Valley National Cemetery; and Tahoma National Cemetery, among others.

This year marks the largest number of wreaths — 355,000 — that J.B. Hunt has delivered for WAA since its start with the organization in 2014.

This also includes a record number of intermodal loads provided by the continued collaboration of the rail providers BNSF Railway and Norfolk Southern. J.B. Hunt also custom-wrapped 12 new company tractors and four trailers to commemorate its participation in 2023.

“Being a part of the Wreaths Across America convoy is considered an honor by J.B. Hunt drivers,” the news release states. “More than 425 company drivers have participated in the program since 2014, helping ensure the delivery of nearly one million wreaths. All J.B. Hunt drivers for Wreaths Across America are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran.”

The company will hold a rally at corporate headquarters on Friday, Dec. 15, for employees to celebrate its tenth year of support and reflect on its mission to remember, honor, and teach.