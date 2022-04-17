Officers shoot suspect they say fired at them on LA highway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Highway Patrol officers shot a man who opened fire on them along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles early Thursday, prompting a shutdown of the major highway during the morning commute, authorities said.

The officers pulled over around 3 a.m. to check on a red Ford Mustang that was stopped on the southbound shoulder with its airbags deployed, CHP Officer Jose Barrios told reporters.

The Mustang’s driver was standing by the car and the officers approached on foot to make sure he was OK, Barrios said.

“That’s when he reached into the vehicle, pulled out a gun and started shooting at officers,” he said.

Officers returned fire, shooting the man, who has not been identified, Barrios said. He was hospitalized in unknown condition.

No officers were hurt.

Traffic backed up for miles as investigators searched for evidence at the scene in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Northbound lanes were reopened around 5 a.m. The southbound side wasn’t fully reopened until about 1 p.m.