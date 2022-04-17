TruckPro acquires Young’s Gear Denali Drivelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TruckPro, LLC has announced the acquisition of the assets related to the operations of Young’s Gear Denali Drivelines, Inc., owned by Daryl and Joy McGhan and located in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Young’s Gear is the area’s leading undercarriage, drivetrain and suspension service and repair shop, specializing in manual transmission and driveshaft rebuilding, as well as provider of quality parts for light and heavy-duty vehicles.

Young’s Gear was founded by Ron Young and has been serving the greater Fairbanks area for more than 45 years.

“Daryl and Joy have built a successful business with a strong reputation for expert repair service and parts knowledge, making it a great fit for TruckPro,” Chuck Broadus, TruckPro’s chief executive officer, said. “This acquisition will strengthen our current operations and footprint in Alaska and provide customers access to broader product offerings. We are excited about the decades of superior driveline and transmission expertise their team brings to TruckPro and it is a privilege to welcome our new associates to the TruckPro family.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with TruckPro and know our customers will benefit from their broader product offerings and additional inventory, backed by a strong nationwide distribution network,” Daryl McGhan, owner of Young’s Gear, said. “TruckPro is built on a similar culture of superior customer service, making them an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to growing our presence and contributing to its continued success.”