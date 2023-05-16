Ohio unveils plans for rest area renovations

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio officials are working to improve guest experiences at the state’s rest areas and have unveiled new plans for renovations.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently spoke about the re-imagined Welcome Center on Interstate 70 eastbound in Preble County and announced plans to replace 33 rest area buildings across the state over the next four years.

“Our rest stops give travelers, truck drivers and families a safe place to rest, which can increase focus and safety when they get back on the road,” DeWine said. “While they’re stretching their legs, we want to share Ohio’s amazing story, and tell them about our innovative Ohioans, beautiful natural resources, and exciting attractions. We want them to know Ohio is full of great opportunity!”

While the new building at the Preble County Welcome Center opened in 2019, the site has recently been re-imagined with upgrades, which include native Ohio plants and landscaping, dog trails, Ohio music, rocking chairs and a Storybook Trail outside.

Inside, visitors can learn about Ohio’s history as the “Birthplace of Aviation” and see places of interest to help plan their next adventure to the area. The enhancements were a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Development.

“No matter where you find yourself in Ohio, you can be in a bustling city, a charming small town, or a beautiful outdoor destination with just a quick drive,” said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. “Ohio’s rest areas offer an opportunity to welcome visitors and showcase all our state has to offer.”

DeWine announced a plan to build 33 new rest areas throughout the state by the end of 2026, the first of which opened in Ashtabula County on Interstate 90 westbound. All locations will eventually be updated to be similar to the Preble County Welcome Center, the governor said.

“For decades, Ohio’s rest areas have been a place for travelers to stop and recharge,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “We are excited by the governor’s vision to leverage these locations to help teach travelers about all the wonderful experiences Ohio has to offer.”

Dozens of other Ohio rest areas — not slated for new buildings — will be getting upgrades, including Ohio native landscaping and regional tourism information, according to the governor.