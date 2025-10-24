OHP: Drivers ‘may have saved a life’ by actions after big rig mechanical malfunction on Oklahoma turnpike

Small maneuvers and quick thinking can sometimes literally be the difference in life and death.

That is what the Oklahoma Highway Patrol celebrated on Wednesday in a social media post regarding an incident of an equipment malfunction on the Turner Turnpike near Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, OHP stated that Trooper Mark Southall noticed a semi truck that appeared to be having a mechanical issue.

“He saw smoke and vibration coming from one of the trailer’s rear axles and initiated a traffic stop to alert the driver,” OHP stated.

As the semi began pulling to the shoulder, a set of dual tires separated from the trailer. One tire and wheel bounced uncontrollably into traffic, where it was struck by a passing vehicle. The other tire came apart and rolled into the grass, where the heat from the wheel sparked two small grass fires.

Several Good Samaritans stopped to help, putting out one fire and preventing a larger grass fire from spreading. A second fire was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

The driver of the SUV intentionally pushed the tire out of the roadway.

“His actions may have saved a life,” OHP stated. “He moved the tire out of the roadway allowing traffic to flow again. Anytime traffic on the turnpike is stopped, it’s dangerous. His quick thinking prevented traffic from backing up further allowing those stopped motorist to begin driving again.”

“We’re very thankful this situation wasn’t worse. Drivers were alert and brought traffic to a stop safely, and the driver of the black SUV quickly moved himself and the tire out of the roadway, helping reopen the turnpike and possibly preventing a more serious collision,” OHP stated. “The driver of the semi met with one of our Size and Weights troopers for further inspection.”

“Incidents like this can often result in serious injuries or fatalities,” OHP said. “However, the alertness of the drivers and the actions taken as the situation unfolded prevented that outcome. Thank you to the good samaritans who stopped to help, thank you to the attentive drivers, and thank you to the driver who moved the tire and vehicle off the interstate. Your actions may have saved a life.”