Roasted: Semi trailers filled with peanuts catches fire in Georgia

ROCHELLE, Ga. — A peanut facility in Rochelle, Ga. has been on fire since early Thursday morning, according to the city’s fire chief as reported by TV station WMAZ.

Chief Wayne McGuinty, told the television station that the fire started at the Doster Peanut drying field on Wilcox Industrial Park at 3:30 a.m.

McGuinty said that it could take two or three days to put the fire out. The fire started in a shed full of 20 semi trailers that were full of peanuts being dried.

Now, there are many dried peanuts catching fire after the semi trailers caught fire, he said.

Since crews are still putting the fire out, the cause of the fire is unknown. But, McGuinty said that the cause was probably propane gas, since the trailers are hooked to propane gas to dry the peanuts.

McGuinty said that there is no danger to neighboring properities.