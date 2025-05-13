Oklahoma crash involving semi and car hauler blocks traffic for hours

NOBLE County, Okla. — According to a post from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, a crash occurred early Tuesday morning in Noble County, Oklahoma just north of Perry that caused I-35 to be shut down for nearly six hours, according to the OSP.
Authorities say a vehicle with four people inside hit a deer at a high rate of speed and became disabled in the middle of the highway.
All four people got out of the car before a semi, trying to avoid the car, was rear ended by a car hauler, causing the semi to tip onto the car.
Police say the only injuries were to the driver of the car hauler and they were minor.
