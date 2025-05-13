TheTrucker.com
Oklahoma crash involving semi and car hauler blocks traffic for hours

By Bruce Guthrie -
A crash occurred early Tuesday morning in Noble County, Oklahoma just north of Perry that caused I-35 to be shut down for nearly six hours. (Courtesy OSP)

NOBLE County, Okla. — According to a post from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Facebook page, a crash occurred early Tuesday morning in Noble County, Oklahoma just north of Perry that caused I-35 to be shut down for nearly six hours, according to the OSP.
Authorities say a vehicle with four people inside hit a deer at a high rate of speed and became disabled in the middle of the highway.

All four people got out of the car before a semi, trying to avoid the car, was rear ended by a car hauler, causing the semi to tip onto the car.

Police say the only injuries were to the driver of the car hauler and they were minor.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

