Oklahoma Highway Patrol points out dangerous problem for big rig driver

OKLAHOMA CITY — A tractor-trailer driver found himself in a potentially dangerous situation recently, and he didn’t even realize there was an issue until an officer from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s (OHP) Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement agency pulled him over and pointed it out.

According to an OHP Facebook post, the semi had loose lug nuts, which caused the rear duals to break the lugs.

That, in turn, “caused his whole brake assembly to break off and almost hit our Troop G Captain at 70 mph!” the Facebook post stated. “Captain Nathan Mackey #59 pulled over the driver who had no idea what had happened. The driver said a mechanic had just worked on it a few days ago and must not have tightened them appropriately.”

The driver had to stay on the side of the road until a mechanic could fix the issue.

“This is a prime example of why our Troop S (Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement) is so important,” the Facebook post stated.