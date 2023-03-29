TheTrucker.com
P.A.M. Transportation’s CFO resigns

A P.A.M. Transportation Services truck sits in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock. The company's chief financial officer recently resigned. (Courtesy: P.A.M.)

TONTITOWN, Ark. — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen West has resigned.

According to a company proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, West resigned after 26 years of service with the company, 10 of which were spent as CFO.

Vice President of Operations Lance Stewart has been appointed to serve as the interim CFO until the position can be filled, according to the proxy statement.

Stewart joined P.A.M. in 1989 and served as CFO from 2010-13 and was vice president of accounting from 2002-10 and from 2016-20.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

