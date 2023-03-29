P.A.M. Transportation’s CFO resigns

TONTITOWN, Ark. — P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen West has resigned.
According to a company proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, West resigned after 26 years of service with the company, 10 of which were spent as CFO.
Vice President of Operations Lance Stewart has been appointed to serve as the interim CFO until the position can be filled, according to the proxy statement.
Stewart joined P.A.M. in 1989 and served as CFO from 2010-13 and was vice president of accounting from 2002-10 and from 2016-20.
