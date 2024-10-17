One dead in Texas after big rig crashes with SUV

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas — One woman was killed and another was injured when an 18-wheeler struck an SUV in Montague County, Texas according to a news report from the Witchita Falls Times Record News.

Reports say that the wreck happened north of Ringgold on U.S. Highway 81 about 12:20 p.m.

Sgt. Juan Guitterez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the northbound Chevrolet Traverse was stopped at a temporary stop light when a Freightliner truck struck it from behind.

A passenger in the SUV, Francis Leann Durham, 54. of Eagletown, Oklahoma, was taken to a hospital in Nocona where she was pronounced dead. The driver, Sandra Yvonne Bingham, 34, of Ryan, Oklahoma, was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries, according to the newspaper’s report.

The truck driver, Robert Larry Krouse, 58, of Parsons, Kansas, was not injured.