OR 224 re-opening remains on schedule for May 1 despite rockfall

ESTACADA, Ore. — Rockfall threatened workers along OR 224 above Estacada this week but the road is on schedule to re-open May 1 after being closed since the Labor Day 2020 wildfires.

The forest roads up to and beyond Ripplebrook, however, will remain closed after the highway re-opens.

Almost all national forest roads and recreation sites will remain closed through 2022 due to the extensive fire damage. Hole in the Wall and Moore Creek Boat Access Day Sites, though, will be open when OR 224 reopens.

Once open, visitors should expect delays with flaggers controlling traffic in work zones in multiple areas through the summer.

Much work remains to be done before the road can re-open, including guardrail repairs, removing stacked trees and repaving.

What’s happening now

Workers this week saw rocks the size of volleyballs coming down the hillside. Sharp, smaller rocks punctured truck tires in several locations.

No one was injured but the rocks served as a reminder of the importance of safety procedures and safety gear.

Rock scaling will continue to bring down loose rocks at several sites.

Guardrail work continues on replacement and new guard rail. Guardrails were needed at 11 sites in the corridor.

Installation of restraining mesh continues at several sites. The mesh is drilled into the hillside and helps contain future rockfall.

Pavement patching continues with Rough Road signs planned for some locations.

Full paving of the road will take place this summer.

For forest recovery updates go to Mt. Hood National Forest fire recovery.

For road information go to the Wildfire Recovery website.