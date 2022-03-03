3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Troopers say at least three people were killed Thursday in crashes involving several 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles on Interstate 95 in Florida where a combination of fog and smoke made visibility very low. It wasn’t immediately clear if the dead included truck drivers, although several images from the crash scenes show large explosions surrounding at least two big rigs.
The crashes began around 1:30 a.m. Thursday south of Daytona Beach. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes says there were four crashes on the northbound side and one heading southbound. She told The Associated Press that “fog and smoke were in the area at the time.”
News outlets also reported that fog mixed with smoke lingering from a prescribed burn in the area. Two of the dead were traveling south, while the other person died in a northbound crash. A child who was airlifted to an Orlando hospital.
