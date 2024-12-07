Connecticut DOT announces plans for expanded truck parking

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is stepping up its parking game.

The DOT announced Friday, Dec. 6, that it has launched a $31 million statewide project aimed at expanding truck parking facilities at five key locations across the state.

“This project addresses a longstanding challenge within the trucking industry,” the release stated.

Those needs include more truck parking spaces to support drivers’ safety and operational efficiency.

The first phase of the project is underway at the Middletown rest area on Interstate 91 northbound. That particular $3.8 million expansion will add 11 new truck parking spaces, increasing capacity at this location by more than 40%, according to CTDOT.

By the end of the decade, CTDOT plans to add more than 180 new truck parking spaces across the five locations in Middletown, Madison, Southington, Southbury, and Vernon. The parking capacity at these sites will increase by more than 300%, significantly improving safety and accessibility for truck drivers throughout the state.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we heard truckers loud and clear when they called for more places to safely park on state highways,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “We are excited to begin these projects to improve safety for the trucking community, which keeps our economy moving.”

“The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut (MTAC) wholeheartedly applauds Commissioner Eucalitto and the Connecticut Department of Transportation for addressing the truck parking shortage issue head on,” said MTAC President John Blair. “The truck parking shortage has plagued the trucking industry for decades, and the consequences of insufficient capacity are as wide ranging as they are severe. The scarcity of truck parking spaces across the country decreases safety for all highway users, exacerbates the industry longstanding workforce challenges, diminishes trucking productivity, and results in unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions. The effort here in Connecticut will undoubtedly make our roads safer.”

“In Connecticut and nationally, truck parking shortages are a major safety concern,” said John McAvoy, division administrator for the Federal Highway Administration’s Connecticut Division. “With the projected growth in e-commerce and truck traffic, the demand for truck parking will continue to outpace the supply of public and private parking facilities and will only increase the truck parking problems experienced in Connecticut. It is essential that commercial truck drivers have access to safe, secure and accessible truck parking.”

CTDOT says Connecticut’s freight transportation system supports more than 451,000 jobs and producing $50.5 billion annually in gross regional product. The statewide truck parking expansion project will be completed in phases over the next few years, significantly improving the availability of safe and secure parking for truck drivers throughout Connecticut. These projects are fully covered by state funds.