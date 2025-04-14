Overnight blockage of Atlanta connector cleared after crash involving semi

ll lanes are have re-opened after a crash on the Downtown Connector overnight in Atlanta that involved a semi truck.

Police say debris was scattered on both sides of the interstate after the crash, according to the television report.

The crash reportedly happened around 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 and 85 near Fulton Street.

According to police, a truck carrying Slim Jims was going southbound, hit a few poles and flipped over, causing multiple crashes and sending light poles falling onto the north side of the interstate.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The lanes reopened hours later after crews were able to clean the debris.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.