FMCSA voids more than 15k medical certificates issued by 2 Houston-area examiners

WASHINGTON — A total of 15,225 unexpired medical certifications issued by two Houston-area providers between March 2023 and March 2025 were voided by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) on April 10.

Dr. Jenny Le (National Registry No. 4762579227) and Dustin Mai (National Registry No. 7120983977), both Doctors of Chiropractic, were found to be noncompliant with physical examination regulations for commercial motor vehicle drivers, the FMCSA says.

The 15,225 drivers affected by the action have until May 10, 2025, to obtain a new certificate from a provider listed on the National Registry.

If a driver fails to obtain a new certificate by May 10, the driver’s respective state drivers licensing agency (SDLA) will initiate procedures to downgrade the driver’s CDL. Drivers, employers, and SDLAs can find more information about the notice of proposed removal of medical examiners and the voiding of medical certificates on FMCSA’s website.

According to a statement from the FMCSA, concerns were raised about the high volume of physical qualification exams conducted by Le and Mai. Following an investigation by the USDOT Office of Inspector General, in collaboration with the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice, it was determined that the two doctors failed to correctly apply required standards in determining that drivers are physically qualified to operate a commercial motor vehicle.

On April 11, the FMCSA plans to issue Notices of Proposed Removal from the National Registry of Medical Examiners (National Registry) against Le and Mai for failure to adequately perform USDOT physical qualification examinations of interstate commercial motor vehicle operators.