Interstate shut down in Alabama after semi versus bus crash on Sunday; bus driver killed

HEFLIN, Ala. — One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 20 on Sunday afternoon.
According to multiple media reports, a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 claimed the life of Hollis L. Stewart, 58, of Jonesboro, Ga.
He was fatally injured when the 2013 Temsa TS35 passenger coach he was driving collided with a 2019 Peterbilt truck driven by Danny C. Murphy, 69, of Leighton, Ala.
The crash occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. near the 196 mile marker, about three miles west of Heflin in Cleburne County. Stewart, who was the sole occupant of the coach, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate, and have no more details on the incident.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.