Chargetronix introduces new fleet charging system

Costa Mesa, Calif. — ChargeTronix introducing its 1,280 KW Nexus Distributed Charging System for fleets and its third generation 240 KW chargers for fleets and passenger vehicles.

“The transition to electrified fleets is inevitable, with more than 15,000 electric trucks added to the U.S. in 2024 alone, said Xavier Landavazo, CEO of ChargeTronix. ‘Ensuring that the infrastructure to support fleets during this transition and onward will be critical to addressing bottom lines and minimizing downtime Our latest product suites are paving the way for the deployment that meets the highest standards of performance, compliance, and reliability.”

Both of models have been designed to support charging needs as EV adoption in the U.S. continues to grow.

“The 1,280 KW Nexus Distributed Charging System is the fastest charger on the market, enabling Class 6 to 8 vehicles to reach 80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes,” ChargeTronix said. “With up to 16 outputs, it is designed to provide fleets with the flexibility to charge quickly or enable longer dwell times for multiple trucks during peak downtime periods.”

ChargeTronix’s third-generation 240 KW chargers, which are designed for both passenger vehicles and electric trucks, feature a 50 percent larger ADA-compliant screen, high efficiency to enhance energy conversion, intelligent power distribution between multiple charging connectors, advanced safety features, and flood and smoke detection. These models can charge light and medium duty vehicles in as little as 20 minutes, or heavy duty vehicles in one hour.

ChargeTronix will showcase its Nexus Distributed Charging System as well as its suite of 240 KW chargers during the 2025 ACT Expo April 28-May 1 in Anaheim, Calif. Located at booth #6921, the products will be available for viewing and demonstrations, along with expert guidance from the product team on installation, implementation, and maintenance.