Overturned truck causes cargo to make early eggs-it in California

By Bruce Guthrie -
A big rig carrying eggs overturned on I-80 in California on Thursday. (Courtesy of CHP)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee station reported of a crash of an 18-wheeler that overturned into the center median on eastbound I-80 at Donner Gate, “leaving behind one egg-splosive situation,” according to the CHP Facebook post.

“With egg prices the way they are, this might be the most expensive mess we’ve seen all year,” CHP stated.

The CHP reports only minor injuries and traffic lanes were not affected.

“But crews will be working in the area all morning,” CHP said, “so watch out for personnel, they’re out there walking on eggshells.”

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

