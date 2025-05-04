Semi driver arrested after hit and run deaths in Florida

PALM BAY, Fla. — According to a report from WESH in Orlando, Fla., two people are dead after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 Friday morning citing a source fromthe Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a semi-truck hit a car on the shoulder of the highway and then drove away from the crash. The semi was eventually located on I-95 in Palm Beach County and the driver was taken into custody.

Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators have arrested Hassan Abdirahman Sheikh Ali, 36, of Charlotte, North Carolina, on charges of hit and run involving death.

The victims were surveyors, FHP said. They were standing in front of their truck on the shoulder of the road when they were hit.

Ali had his first appearance with a judge on Saturday. Officials say he would not speak to the judge and may require an interpreter.