Semi rollover blocks traffic on I-22 in Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers responded to a semi-trailer truck rollover early Thursday morning that blocked traffic but resulted in no injuries, according to a Desoto County News report.
MHP stated on Thursday evening that the accident took place about 5:45 a.m. on I-22 westbound near the Bethel Road exit in Olive Branch.
A 2014 Freightliner driven by 28-year-old Brandon Harris from Macon, Georgia, was reportedly traveling westbound on I-22 when it left the roadway and struck a cable barrier.
Harris did not sustain any injuries from the crash and was released at the scene, however the roadway was blocked during morning rush as the truck was removed from the roadway.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.