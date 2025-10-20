Parked truck driver gets charged with DUI, vehicular assault

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Alabama truck driver is facing several charges, including DUI and vehicular assault, after Tennessee state troopers said he parked his semi-truck along a two-lane stretch of Interstate 40 in Roane County and allegedly caused a crash.

Knoxville, Tenn. television station WBIR reported that the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated that Effion Gunn Jr., 48, from Alabama had improperly parked on the shoulder of I-40 West near mile marker 356 on Friday, which is east of Kingston at the exit to Gallaher Road and Oak Ridge.

THP states that a car driving west on I-40 crashed into the semi-truck around 2:00 p.m. because it was improperly parked. The car rolled and came to a stop in the middle of the road.

The driver of the car suffered an injury in the crash.

Gunn is facing multiple charges, including vehicular assault, implied consent, simple possession, paraphernalia, three charges for possessing legend drugs without a prescription, using synthetic urine and obstructing the roadway.