PennDOT releases Critical Infrastructure Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released the 2045 Freight Movement Plan (FMP), a comprehensive strategic plan for moving goods throughout the state

The FMP provides information on the state of Pennsylvania’s freight infrastructure and PennDOT’s efforts to continually improve the safe and efficient movement of freight statewide.

An approved and up-to-date freight plan ensures that Pennsylvania remains eligible for approximately $58.5 million annually in federal funding under the National Highway Freight Program (NHFP) through 2026.

Together with the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), the FMP establishes priorities and critical transportation strategies to guide project investments, according to PennDOT.

“The new Freight Movement Plan will help guide the investment decisions we make regarding the infrastructure that supports freight movement,” said PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll. “The plan positions us to respond to the major changes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and ensure Pennsylvania has a safe, efficient, and integrated freight system to support jobs and commerce.”

Through collaboration with freight stakeholders, PennDOT developed the FMP over a two-year period. The plan addresses all state and federal provisions for freight planning. Both the FMP and LRTP advance policies, goals and objectives while leveraging PennDOT’s landmark PennDOT Connects initiative, a transportation project approach that enhances local engagement to improve transportation-project planning, design, and delivery.

“The FMP’s goals and objectives set a clear direction, and PennDOT will carry out an Action Plan in coordination with freight stakeholders to make systematic progress over the next four years,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet. “We’ll be regularly tracking implementation progress and performance measures in Pennsylvania’s biennial Transportation Performance Report (TPR).”