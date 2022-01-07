PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 78

ALLENTOWN, Penn. – Due to a forecasted winter storm, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 78 in east central Pennsylvania beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Level 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and will be in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

Motorcycles.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 miles per hour on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

“The purpose of the restriction is to help ensure the interstates remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm,” according to PennDot officials. “When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.

“Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.”