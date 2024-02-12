Pennsylvania issues CMV bans ahead of winter weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ahead of anticipated snow across the state overnight Monday, Feb. 12, and into Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website and smartphone apps.

Motorists can also sign up for personalized alerts on the website.

The following vehicle restrictions will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in accordance with the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan. Restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions are safe.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs)

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a commercial motor vehicle.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs

Motorcycles

Tier 2

PA Turnpike (Interstate 76) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Interstate 78, entire length

Interstate 80 from Interstate 79 to milepost 173 (Lamar)

Interstate 99, entire length

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border

Route 33, entire length

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate 476) from I-78 to I-80

Tier 4 (no commercial vehicles)

I-80 from milepost 173 (Lamar) to the New Jersey border

Interstate 81 from I-78 to the New York border

Interstate 84, entire length

Interstate 180, entire length

Interstate 380, entire length

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit (exit 130)

Tire chains or ATDs do not need to be installed under Tier 2 restrictions but need to be readily available for use should the vehicle become stuck and not be able to move because of poor traction.

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

On roadways where vehicles are not restricted, commercial vehicle drivers in particular are encouraged to exercise caution in high winds. Drivers should ensure their loads are secure, reduce speeds, increase following distance and use flashers if necessary.