Pilot adds One9 travel center with 29 parking spaces in Tucumcari

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Company is expanding its network with the addition of a One9 travel center in Tucumcari, N.M. that includes 29 parking spaces.

Located at 3022 S. First St., the newly opened location brings an elevated experience to travelers and career opportunities for the Tucumcari community, according to a company press release.

“We invite drivers of all kinds – whether they drive professionally or just to explore new places – to experience our new One9 travel center in Tucumcari,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development at Pilot Company. “We remain focused on creating exceptional experiences for our guests by ensuring every stop has what drivers need to refuel, refresh and hit the road. We can’t wait to see you out here.”

The new store features an array of guest-focused amenities including:

29 truck parking spaces.

Three self-checkouts for a convenient shopping experience.

Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app.

Extensive fresh food options including grab-and-go, hot meals and deli.

New fall flavors such as Bourbon Pecan hot coffee and Cinnamon Roll cold brew.

Clean, spacious restrooms and showers.

Save with the myRewards Plus App

All drivers can save time and money when stopping at the new One9 travel center by using the convenient myRewards Plus app featuring exclusive offers on fuel, food and beverages and more. Right now, myRewards Plus users can redeem 10 cents off every gallon of gas through the app, according to the release.

Commitment to Community

The release also noted that Pilot is committed to showing people they matter at every turn – whether in its travel centers, out on the road or in the communities where team members live and work. As a part of the grand opening celebration of this One9 location, Pilot has donated $10,000 to Tucumcari Public Schools to help fund STEM and media technology. The community is invited to be a part of the official ribbon cutting and check presentation to the school district on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.