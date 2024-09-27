Diesel Laptops releases groundbreaking Fault Code to Part Number solution

IRMO, S.C. — Diesel Laptops has released a revolutionary new solution to allow users of its products to go from a fault code to the exact part they need to purchase to solve the problem within three minutes.

“This is something that has never been done before, not even by OEMs,” said Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops. “This is a game-changer and will make technicians’ lives easier.”

According to a media release users can match parts to all engine fault codes for Cummins, Detroit, PACCAR, Volvo, Mack, and International. The technology will soon also work for cab, chassis, ABS and transmission fault codes as well. It also shows aftermarket alternatives along with allowing customers to purchase those parts immediately.

While traditional diagnostic methods can often take hours, users can now access detailed fault code information, pinpoint the required part and find aftermarket alternatives almost instantly, all inside the diagnostic tool itself.

The program was designed to simplify the technician’s workflow, save time, and position Diesel Laptops as a market leader in providing practical solutions that go beyond diagnostics to actual problem-solving, according to the release.

Key Highlights of the Fault Code to Part Number Feature:

Seamless Integration : Users can now transition from fault code identification to part number retrieval and purchase in under three minutes, dramatically reducing repair time and enhancing efficiency.

: Users can now transition from fault code identification to part number retrieval and purchase in under three minutes, dramatically reducing repair time and enhancing efficiency. Comprehensive Database : Built on years of development, this feature combines Diesel Laptops’ VIN decoder, an exhaustive fault code library, and a meticulously curated database of millions of part numbers and the largest verified cross-references in the industry.

: Built on years of development, this feature combines Diesel Laptops’ VIN decoder, an exhaustive fault code library, and a meticulously curated database of millions of part numbers and the largest verified cross-references in the industry. Cost-Effective Solutions: Diesel Repair integrates natively into both the free Diesel Explorer software and the low-cost Diesel Decoder hardware, making this innovative leap forward accessible to all. The solution will also be implemented into all other Diesel Laptops diagnostic tools shortly as well.

“This technological advance showcases the strength of our combined expertise and the relentless pursuit of innovation that defines Diesel Laptops,” Robertson said. “We’re excited for what’s to come as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in diesel diagnostics.”

The Fault Code to Part Number functionality is available inside Diesel Explorer, the comprehensive medium and heavy-duty diagnostic software for diagnosing fault codes and viewing live data. Users can download this software for free at https://www.diesellaptops.com/products/diesel-explorer.