Pilot Flying J debuts new Thanksgiving meal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Flying J is offering its first-ever Thanksgiving meal this year.
The new holiday entree includes a sweet, brown sugar-glazed ham, mashed sweet potatoes and cornbread stuffing, according to a news release.
“This hearty meal will be available at more than 150 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers from Nov. 1 through December, while supplies last,” the news release stated.
Pilot Flying J will offer a 25% off deal on this meal through the myRewards Plus app at participating locations from Nov. 21-27 during Thanksgiving week.
“Nothing brings people together like food, and our first-ever Thanksgiving meal is one way we’re getting in the holiday spirit,” said Jason Nordin, Pilot Flying J’s chief operator. “For those looking to make the most of their holiday shopping and travels, Pilot Flying J is the ultimate on-the-go option to save on gas and gifts while treating yourself to a classic seasonal meal or coffee.”
In addition to the Thanksgiving meal, Pilot Flying J is also rolling out several new flavors to its seasonal beverage menu, including a White Chocolate Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint Mocha Creamer.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.