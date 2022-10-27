Pilot honors military veterans with free meal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In honor of Veterans Day, Pilot Company is honoring past and present military members and their families by offering a free meal at more than 750 participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers across the country.

From Nov. 11-13, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will receive a free meal credit, valued up to $12.

Veteran-founded Pilot Company is also bringing back its record-setting roundup campaign with the Call of Duty Endowment to help more of our nation’s heroes transition to successful civilian careers after military service, according to a news release.

Over the last four years, Pilot Company’s partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment has helped place more than 6,000 veterans into careers after the military.

Guests can join the cause to help veterans find careers by rounding up their in-store purchase to the nearest whole dollar at any of the company’s owned and operated Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13. Pilot Company will donate 100% of the roundup proceeds directly to the Call of Duty Endowment and will match the donations raised up to $100,000.

“Service members and their families give their all for our country and have incredible talents to offer in the civilian workforce upon leaving the military,” Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company, said. “The Call of Duty Endowment has helped more than 100,000 veterans and their family members find career opportunities that leverage their skills, and we are honored to join them in this endeavor. We are proud to employ veterans across our organization and to further our mission to Fuel Life’s Journeys by giving back and saying, ‘Thank you’ to everyone who’s served.”

The Veterans Day offer can be redeemed through the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers on a wide variety of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, name-brand snacks, fountain drinks, Pilot coffee and meals at participating on-site restaurants.

This year, the $12 Veterans Day meal credit will be a rolling balance, allowing guests to use any remaining balance the next time they stop over Veterans Day weekend during the offer period.

For more information on Pilot Company’s military discount, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.