Fleet Advantage to order 200 electric Class 8 tractors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage will be placing orders for 200 electric vehicle (EV) Class 8 tractors for deliveries commencing in calendar year 2023.

“Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management and is committed to assisting its customers’ transition to alternative energies toward a zero-emissions goal using off balance sheet lease financing with little or no residual risk,” a news release stated. “All corporate fleets are considering how to transition from diesel internal combustion to zero emission “green trucks.” This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks.”

This initial purchase will be placed in service based on duty cycles and supply chain locations with reduced radius operations.

“Fleet Advantage has identified a considerably greater volume of electric equipment that will complement their customers’ supply chain, reducing exhaust emissions and operating costs while enhancing corporate environmental, social and governance goals,” according to the news release.

Fleet Advantage says it has a targeted a five-year plan to significantly grow its electric fleet by working with America’s top corporate fleets, including five of the top 10 private fleets in the country.

“With the advancement of EV technology and growing interest in alternative fuel applications, we are excited to be in position to deliver new EV trucks for our customers,” Brian Antonellis, CTP and senior vice president of fleet operations for Fleet Advantage, said. “Fleet Advantage has already established its environmental leadership with a rich history of transportation asset management and flexible financing solutions that significantly reduce operating costs along with up to a 28% baseline reduction in CO2 emissions and carbon footprint.”