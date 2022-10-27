Ruan’s Van Alstine elected as ATA’s new chairman

SAN DIEGO — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Board of Directors has elected Dan Van Alstine, president and COO of Des Moines, Iowa-based Ruan Transportation Management Systems, as the Federation’s 78th chairman.

“I am humbled and truly honored to be here and to serve as your chairman of this great organization,” Van Alstine said. “It is an absolute privilege to represent the millions of Americans who move our country as part of the transportation and logistics industry.”

Van Alstine succeeds Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of Birmingham, Alabama-based J&M Tank Lines.

“Dan is perfectly suited to be ATA’s next chairman. He listens, asks questions and then takes action – that’s leadership,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. “His ability to get the best out of people by challenging and inspiring them is why he makes a difference, and we are fortunate to have him as our chairman.”

Sumerford said: “I want to wish my friend and colleague Dan good luck as he starts this journey, which promises to be a truly special one. I also want to thank my fellow ATA members and the ATA staff for their support this past year, I could not have asked for a better year as chairman.”

The Board also elected Andrew Boyle, co-president of Boyle Transportation, Billerica, Massachusetts, as ATA first vice chairman and, Darren Hawkins, CEO of Yellow, Overland Park, Kansas, as ATA second vice chairman.

In addition, the Board named Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, Hickory, North Carolina, and Wes Davis, CFO of Big M Transportation, Blue Mountain, Mississippi, as ATA vice chairmen. In addition, the Board re-elected John M. Smith, chairman of CRST International Holdings LLC, as secretary and John A. Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, as treasurer.