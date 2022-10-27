FHA to audit STBG program compliance

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) has announced plans to audit the application and use of funds dispersed in Surface Transportation Block Grants (STBG).

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSA) of 2021 provided $10 billion to the FHA to address impacts resulting from COVID-19.

Most of the $9.83 billion in funding was provided to states and the District of Columbia through FHWA’s STBG program.

The STBG program provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any Federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals, according to a news release.

“Due to the large amount the CRRSA Act provided to FHWA, the timeframe for obligating and using the funds, and the act’s other requirements, the FHA is initiating this audit,” according to the news release. “The objective is to assess the agency’s policies and procedures for overseeing states’ compliance with the FHWA Highway Infrastructure Program’s CRRSA Act requirements and tracking and monitoring FHWA HIP-CRRSA funds.”

The FHA’s audit will focus only on the CRRSA funds provided under the STBG program.